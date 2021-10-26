El Pantéon de Sacramento

The Latino Center of Art and Culture (LCAC) is kicking off its 12th Annual El Panteón de Sacramento (in honor of Day of the Dead) the last weekend in October. From Thursday, October 28 to Sunday, October 31, the centuries-old tradition will be recognized on the grounds of the Latino Center of Art and Culture and feature the recreation of a candlelit Mexican cemetery and chapel accompanied by live performances, entertainment, food, activities, and culture for the entire family.

“Every year since we launched El Panteón 12 years ago, we bring something new and fresh to this experience in an effort to show children and families the cultural importance of this event in many areas of Mexico and Latin America,” explained Vidal Beltran, El Panteon’s event Producer.

The celebration will feature dozens of altars created by community members in remembrance of their ancestors and loved ones. Bathed in the light of the moon during evening hours and filled with drifting fragrances of copal and cempasuchil – marigolds, or ”flower of the dead”- one will immediately feel that El Panteón is a place of remembrance with the presence of those who have passed.

A major highlight will be the return of the annual “Noche de Ofrenda” (Night of the Offerings), the in-person community procession into the site, on Saturday, October 30 at 5:30 PM. This will feature a 24-piece orchestra, traditional dance groups, and “vaqueros” and their trained horses. Noche de Ofrenda is a contemplative ceremony and night of reflection that connects communities to traditions and highlights indigenous practices during a contemporary celebration.

For more information, visit www.thelatinocenter.org.