October 28-30

2700 front St.

https://thelatinocenter.org/#el-panteon-de-sacramento



The centuries-old tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated this year on the grounds of the Latino Center of Art and Culture. This annual LCAC event, El Panteón de Sacramento, features live dance and music. And dozens of traditional memorials will be created by families and friends to honor those who have passed, telling the stories of their departed loved ones. These colorful ofrendas are adorned with sugar skulls, food and drink once enjoyed by the departed, flowers and personal mementos. Bathed in the light of the moon during evening hours and filled with drifting fragrances of copal and cempasuchil, the bright marigolds considered the flowers of the dead, El Panteón is not only a place of remembrance, but a joyous celebration of our loved ones.

