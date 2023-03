Elaines Sweet Spot, LLC

A local small business bringing you amazing and unique gourmet popcorn in fun flavors like Dill Pickle, Pucker Pop and other classic popcorn flavors. You can send them a DM to @elainessweetspot on instagram for flavors, prices and ordering information. You can catch them live at their event that we will be hosting on 4/8/23 at the Folsom Premium Outlets from 10am – 4PM.



Folsom Premium Outlets 13000 Folsom Blvd Folsom, Ca 9560