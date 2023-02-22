The uniquely designed and handcrafted earrings are affordable and offer extraordinary expressions of color, style and passion. All earwires are all nickel & lead free, a few offer 18K gold plating. They also offer a small variety of elephants whether for spiritual beliefs or simply for their beauty, grace and strength.



elephantsandearrings.etsy.com

916-202-4453

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction