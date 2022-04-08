Elk Grove Brewfest is brought to you by Beers In Sac in partnership with The City of Elk Grove, benefiting

local non-profit, City of Refuge Sacramento. City of Refuge supports at-risk youth & young adults, those

experiencing homelessness, and victims of human trafficking with emergency and transitional housing.

Featuring 60 breweries, cideries, and wineries • local food trucks & food pop-ups• retail vendors

• funk & soul band, The Gold Souls • DJ Nocturnal • DJ Lions in Paris • DJ LG •Stein Holding Competition

& prizes sponsored by Sacramento Republic FC • Lawn games sponsored by Flat Stick Pub • SABA bike

valet • Ride Share dropoff/pkup area

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction