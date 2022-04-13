Elk Grove Brewfest is brought to you by Beers In Sac in partnership with The
City of Elk Grove, benefiting local non-profit, City of Refuge Sacramento. City
of Refuge supports at-risk youth & young adults, those experiencing homelessness,
and victims of human trafficking with emergency and transitonal housing.
Featuring 60 breweries, cideries, and wineries • local food trucks & food popups•
retail vendors
• funk & soul band, The Gold Souls • DJ Nocturnal • DJ Lions in Paris • DJ LG
•Stein Holding Competiton & prizes sponsored by Sacramento Republic FC •
Lawn games sponsored by Flat Stick Pub • SABA bike valet • Ride Share
dropoff/pkup area
