Elk Grove Brewfest is brought to you by Beers In Sac in partnership with The City of Elk Grove and Cosumnes CSD Parks & Recreation. Featuring 50+ breweries, cideries, & wineries food & retail vendors 2 live bands 2 DJ’s VIP Lounge with DJ, special beer pours, & games Stein holding Competition & Beer Chugging contest. Prizes sponsored by Sacramento Republic FC This event proudly benefits local non-profit, City of Refuge Sacramento. Tickets & Sign-up to Volunteer elkgrovebrewfest.com



