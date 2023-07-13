Enorah Jewelry is a small, woman of color owned business that specializes in creating handmade, unique, statement piece earrings and jewelry. With special attention to those who have sensitive skin. Whether you like them big or dainty, pierced or clip on, Enorah Jewelry’s got you!
www.EnorahJewelry.com
