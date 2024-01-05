Entelechy (meaning the realization of your fullest potential) Jewelry is handcrafted, unique jewelry created by local Sacramento artisan, Vanessa Pellón. Each piece of jewelry is designed to be worn and enjoyed daily in the hopes that it becomes an extension of the wearer, accentuating and expressing personal style. Entelechy Jewelry represents a journey that focuses on the here and now, while looking towards the future with the determination to be better than yesterday. Entelechy Jewelry is jewelry for everyone.



www.entelechyjewelry.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction