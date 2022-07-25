Summer Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Bethany Braun-Silva is here to share products to help with your entertaining this summer.

EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Schöfferhofer

They say that Happiness comes in many flavors, and we have a whole variety for you today. Introducing brand new Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple. www.schofferhofer.us

Atkins Protein Chips

Atkins Protein Chips offer a savory, flavorful experience that swap out carbs with protein and fiber. Everything you crave in a bag of chips with 13g of protein, 4g of net carbs and 4g of fiber. Visit www.atkins.com for more information.

Brainiac: Food for Hungry Minds

Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.