Esmiralda Garcia connects with customers through her handmade creations and gifts. By incorporating succulents into many of her items at Esmiralda Garcia Designs, she’s found a special passion for each project, whether it’s making succulent wreaths, potted arrangements, party favors, logo branding or invitations for special events.

Davis Pride on Sunday, June 4

10 am to 5 pm

Central Park at 3rd and C Street



www.designsbyesmiralda.etsy.com