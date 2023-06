ET Quality RV is known for their family style of care and after 33 years has added a second location at 3867 East Onstott Rd, Yuba City, CA, just off of highway 99. With 18 acres, the new facility offers several amenities including 300 New Rvs, an indoor showroom, RV storage and 14 service bays. The dealership is staffed with master technicians, ensuring to keep your RV on the road.

ET Quality RV

3867 East Onstott Rd, Yuba City, CA 95991