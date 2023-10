Favorite Fall desserts and favorites are back! Boo-licious Halloween treats available.



Latin groove band Inner Soul is this Saturday (get ready to dance and tap those toes)



No cover, music is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Grab dinner, glass of wine or beer and catch the music act



BONUS:

Thanksgiving menus are open and online ready for PRE-ORDER! They have everything from complete take home dinners (turkey and sides, to pies, desserts and more)

Everything can be ordered online at Ettores.com