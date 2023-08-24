Eventful Cart Co. was founded in 2023 in Lodi, CA. Their goal is to provide their customers with the opportunity to add memorable experiences to their most special days. Whether you are planning a birthday celebration, wedding, graduation party, or anything in between, they have the carts and décor to take your event to the next level. Every big milestone calls for a celebration, and they look forward to sharing these experiences with you.

Rentals and Services they provide:

· The Waffle Cart

· The Ice Cream Cart

· The Champagne Cart

· The Tap Cart

· Photo Booth

· Champagne Walls

· Backdrop Walls

· More exciting things to come!!

