Exotic Plants

Exotic Plants is a local plant shop specializing in all things exotic! They offer a wide selection of both plants and decor as well as care and knowledge about your plants. The Beer and Bonsai event being held on the 18th is a great gift for Father’s Day as well as a fun way to bring a gorgeous bonsai into your home while having an evening of tasty drinks and snacks.

Beer and Bonsai Event
6/18 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
1525 Fulton Ave
Sacramento, 95825
Tickets can be purchased on our website or through our social media
(916) 922-2351
exoticplantsltd.com

