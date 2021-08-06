Exotic Plants

Exotic Plants is a local plant store specializing in all plants rare and beautiful. Open since 1972, we are the premiere destination for bringing nature into your home whether that is plants, antiques or moss art. We are also the longest running source of in-house call and servicing for both home and office.

 

Exotic Plants
1525 Fulton Ave
Sacramento, 95825
(916) 922-4769
exoticplantsltd.com
@exoticplantsltd

Bog Bowl Swig & Dig
Aug 13 | 5:30pm
1525 Fulton Ave.
Sacramento, 95825
Purchase on Eventbrite or call into the shop
(916) 922-4769

