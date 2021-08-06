Exotic Plants is a local plant store specializing in all plants rare and beautiful. Open since 1972, we are the premiere destination for bringing nature into your home whether that is plants, antiques or moss art. We are also the longest running source of in-house call and servicing for both home and office.

Exotic Plants

1525 Fulton Ave

Sacramento, 95825

(916) 922-4769

exoticplantsltd.com

@exoticplantsltd

Bog Bowl Swig & Dig

Aug 13 | 5:30pm

1525 Fulton Ave.

Sacramento, 95825

Purchase on Eventbrite or call into the shop

(916) 922-4769