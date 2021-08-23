Explore Butte County has launched the “Hike Butte & Give Back” wearables campaign in partnership with Upper Park Clothing and Chico Velo Trailworks in an effort to elevate ongoing education and maintenance for local trails as well as celebrate the popular #hikebutteca digital pass program.



Already engaged in the #hikebutteca effort as the original creator of the Hike Butte logo and by procuring many of the swag items that program participants can win, Upper Park Clothing recently designed and introduced a new “wearables” collection of t-shirts, hoodies, socks, and more that feature a number of landmark outdoor locations such as Monkey Face, Big Chico creek, Phantom Falls and Bear Hole. As a special “give back” component, 25 percent of profits from each sale are being donated to Chico Velo Trailworks, an organization that actively supports the creation and maintenance of sustainable and enjoyable trails in the region. The donated funds will be used for resources such as new crew tools, crew incentives, additional paid staff as needed to continue maintaining the trails in Bidwell Park and to expand to other public trails as needed. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and as great gift ideas, the eye-catching branded merchandise is now available online and in Upper Park’s downtown Chico storefront at 122 W. 3rd Street, Chico.



“We are thrilled the #hikebutteca program has been such a resounding success and are proud to be able to partner with two amazing local organizations also dedicated to the stewardship of our land and maintenance of our outdoor trails,” said Carolyn Denero, Explore Butte County CEO. “We hope the community and visitors to the area will show their support for butte county trails by buying and sporting these fun new t-shirts, hoodies, socks and more, all that offer a ‘give back’ with every purchase.”



Earlier this year – and as part of the effort to showcase the beauty of its wide-open spaces and the hundreds of miles of hiking trails that run through the area – Explore Butte County curated and launched a list of 35 local hikes as part of the popular and free #hikebutteca pass program that continues through December 31, 2021. The #hikebutteca pass and tracking program offers helpful hike descriptions, best time of year to visit, driving directions to the suggested parking areas, links to trail maps, game check-in location information, and much more.



For more information about #hikebutteca, please visit this webpage; for more information about hiking available in butte county, please visit www.explorebuttecounty.com/explore/outdoor. For more information about Explore Butte County in general and suggested places to visit, shop, dine and/or to pick up picnics and food-to-go, please visit www.explorebuttecounty.com or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/explorebutteca and @explorebuttecountyca on Instagram and @explorebutteca on Twitter. Also, a comprehensive and downloadable travel guide (beneficial for locals, too) is available at www.explorebuttecounty.com/more/visitor-guide.

