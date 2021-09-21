Eyecenter Optometric

Dr. Hannah Lynch, O.D. from Eyecenter Optometric discusses a variety of visual issues that could impact learning that can’t always be detected with standard vision screenings. Many children had their vision impacted through distanced learning and staring at a computer for hours a day. Dr. Lynch will share new vision screenings and therapies available to help children improve their vision without the need for glasses in just a few sessions.

Eyecenter Optometric
Five locations throughout Sacramento
Citrus Heights, Gold River, Rocklin, Folsom, Midtown
(916) 249-8169
eyecenteroptometric.com
eyecenteroptometric.com/vision-problems

