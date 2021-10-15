Fall, Beauty, Health and Wellness

Today we have Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head with great beauty to health and wellness products for fall.

Kindra

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials. Kindra’s Core Supplement, available at www.OurKindra.com, is formulated with Ashwagandha to manage stress responses, combat fatigue, improve focus, strengthen cognitive health, and boost libido.

Healthy Crunch – Now Available at Sprouts

With a product lineup including Kale Chips, Coconut Chips, Trail Mix, Granola Bars, Seed Butters, Instant Lattes and Chia Jams, Healthy Crunch is fun to eat, good for you, and promotes healthy living all-around.

Lasso Compression Socks

Hands down, Lasso is the BEST sock you have ever put on. Ranked #1 by Men’s Health. Most people don’t understand the importance of having the right footwear. Lasso changes that. Our primary goal is to improve movement. All day, every day.

AleveX™

www.aleve.com/alevex

AleveX™ is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

RapidLash

Available at CVS

RapidLash works to enhance, condition, moisturize and strengthen lashes to give you a serious glamour boost in as little as 30 days, and features a proprietary and innovative Hexatein®1 Complex, comprised of six highly effective ingredients designed to condition, moisturize and boost the appearance of lashes.