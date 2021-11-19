Fall Beauty, Health and Wellness

Beauty Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with the following Beauty, Health and Wellness trends.

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Comvita is the market leader in Manuka Honey, upholding standards that exceed stringent certifications for product quality and efficacy. Comvita’s UMF 5+ Manuka Honey is made from the nectar of the Manuka flower in the pristine forests of New Zealand and is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine with its unique health qualities that encourage the body’s natural healing. Please visit www.comvita.com for more.

Atkins

​With 10g of protein, 3g of net carbs and less than 1g of sugar, Atkins Protein Cookies allow you to indulge at your leisure. Enjoy them in three delicious flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Chip. www.Atkins.com

Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

This revitalizing moisturizer with Vitamin E and antioxidants provides a flawless, natural-looking glow. Now infused with coconut oil for a boost of hydration, this new & improved formula is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested & cruelty-free. www.jergens.com

Beverly Hills MD

Dermal Repair Complex “repairs” the signs of aging from the inside out, this natural dietary supplement contains age-fighting ingredients and scientifically backed nutrients helping your body combat the signs of aging. www.BeverlyhillsMD.com