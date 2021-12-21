Family Gift Ideas From Grit PR

Family Gifting

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few ideas for gifting this holiday season. A little something for everyone in the family.

Maxi-Cosi Tayla XP Travel System

The Tayla™ XP Travel System is perfect for on-the-go families with a newborn. For 35 years Maxi-Cosi has designed car seats, strollers, and travel systems. More information can be found at www.maxicosi.com/us-en

Red Robin Holiday Gift Card Deal

No one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It’s now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Visit www.RedRobin.com for more information.

Gift Lazy Dog Beer Club

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. www.ldbeerclub.com

BULK HOMME: Men’s Skincare Line

BULK HOMME is a luxury skincare line from Japan designed for men that incorporates the most essential skincare products into your skincare routine, presented in a unique way.