The Grand Tasting: West End Revival – Last Supper Society and a diverse roster of the city’s top chefs are telling the story of Sacramento’s “West End” through an epic food experience at the Farm-to-Fork Festival. The historic “West End” of Sacramento was generally considered the area between the State Capitol and the Sacramento River, ie the city’s downtown urban core. As the city’s first community and its original business district, the West End welcomed people from around the world. The vibrant cluster of ethnic enclaves became Sacramento’s most populated, diverse, integrated, and historic neighborhood, home to 70% of the city’s non-white population. Renowned Jazz clubs and one of the nation’s most prominent Japantowns were both hallmarks of Sacramento’s West End in the mid-20th century.



Through a series of controversial policies, the West End was destroyed through “Redevelopment”, displacing thousands of minority residents in what became the model that transformed the urban cores of the nation’s metropolises in the decades following WWII. The Capitol Mall stands where the West End once was.

The Grand Tasting: West End Revival by Last Supper Society

farmtofork.com

9/23/22

6pm-9pm

Capitol Mall between 5th and 6th st