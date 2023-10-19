About Farm to Fort:

October 20, 2023 they’ll be inside Sutter’s Fort for our 2nd annual Farm to Fort! Brought to you by the producers of Capitol Beer Fest, you know you can expect a high-quality event and a great time while enjoying four hours of wine, beer, and spirits tasting as well as local bites from Midtown restaurants. The event benefits local non-profit Runnin’ for Rhett.

About Runnin’ for Rhett:

Rhett Seevers was born on February 7, 1997. His proud parents, Beth and Randy Seevers brought home their bundle of joy to join their family of four. At four months, they were devastated by the news that their little boy had severe cerebral palsy and would face a life full of challenges. They dove in headfirst and learned all they could about his disabilities. On March 13, 2004, after 7 years of full-time care, love, and devotion, Rhett passed away at home unexpectedly with his family by his side.

In the spring of 2005, as the anniversary of Rhett’s death approached, a friend of Beth’s introduced her to running. She learned of the 1st annual Shamrock’n ½ marathon. It was ironically being held on the first anniversary of Rhett’s passing. Completing the run was such an inspiration to Beth. The following year, she asked that her friends and family join her. Join her they did; 35 additional friends and family donned the first baby blue running shirts that year. In the spring of 2007, with the addition of an organized training group, over 125 people participated in the race.

On December 7, 2007, the “Runnin’ for Rhett Non-Profit” was founded. The organization has now inspired 1000’s of youth and adults in the Sacramento area.

In Rhett’s short life, he inspired many people with his infectious smile and will to live, but with his challenges, he could not walk, run or jump – no matter how hard he tried. After Rhett’s death, Beth and Randy dedicated their memory of Rhett to utilizing FITNESS and MOVING to help others do what Rhett wanted to do so badly but couldn’t.

Their goal is to LET RHETT’S STORY INSPIRE those who feel defeated, UPLIFT those who feel down and ENCOURAGE ALL TO take that first step, as Beth did in the spring of 2005, and MOVE INTO LIFE.

