Fast Cat Coffee is gourmet grilled cheese bar and coffee shop built on their love of caffeine and machines, vintage motorsports and good food.

New to Carmichael, Fast Cat is the love child of vintage motorsports and top notch coffee. Be it enjoying the great coffee and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, checking out one of our vintage sport cars or café racers, shopping our vintage motorsports inspired swag, or joining us to watch a Formula 1 race, Fast Cat is more than the sum of all its parts… It’s and experience.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese?

Inside of Fast Cat is a Gourmet Grilled Cheese Bar that specializes in serving quality interpretations of classic grilled cheese sandwiches. Highly acclaimed and highly rated for their Grilled Cheese Pop-Up events, they are proud to have the only grilled cheese bar in Sacramento. With both sweet and savory sandwiches you get to experience everything from the taste and feel of French Pastry to St. Louis Barbecue all presented in the form of a grilled cheese sandwich. It’s truly amazing!





FAST CAT COFFEE

7901 FAIR OAKS BLVD #A

CARMICHAEL, CA

FASTCATCOFFEE.COM