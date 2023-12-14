Are you passionate about making a tangible difference in our world? The Environmental Studies Department (ENVR) at Feather River College is proud to offer a Bachelor’s degree program in Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management as well as Associates Degrees in Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, and six Certificates of Specialization.
https://www.frc.edu/envr
Are you passionate about making a tangible difference in our world? The Environmental Studies Department (ENVR) at Feather River College is proud to offer a Bachelor’s degree program in Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management as well as Associates Degrees in Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, and six Certificates of Specialization.