All adoption fees are half off through July 16th. This event is sponsored by PetSmart Charities. They are focusing on kittens (which they have LOTS of) and their introverted cats – those cats that don’t like to talk about themselves.

The kittens they have with us today are from Shasta County and are all available for adoption. One of their partner veterinarians, Companion Veterinary Clinic is fostering them because we are completely at capacity.

2754 Ironwood Lane, Lincoln

916-434-6022

Sponsored by PetSmart Charities, FieldHaven’s special adoption pricing extends through Sunday July 13th. Visit their website for complete information and to do some online matchmaking to meet your potential new feline housemate.



https://fieldhaven.com/