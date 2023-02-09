Founded in 2014, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery headquartered in

Berkeley, CA with a focus on exceptional, honest beer making. Visit them at their

Midtown Sacramento Taproom where guests can expect an ever-changing tap list

of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is

available in 16 oz cans, 32 oz Crowler cans and 64 oz Growlers.



1805 Capitol Ave

Sacramento, CA

(916)-329-8367



https://fieldworkbrewing.com/sacramento/

