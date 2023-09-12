Chili Cook Off

Saturday, September 16, 2023

6-9p.m.

Sacramento Regional Fire Museum: 3650 Industrial Blvd, West Sacramento, CA 95691

The 8th Alarm Chili Cook Off benefiting and hosted by the Firefighters Burn Institute is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th from 6PM to 9PM. Join them for the chili cooking competition featuring firefighter and civilian teams counting on YOUR vote to win the big 1st place title!

Unlimited beer, wine, and chili tasting, live music, dancing, raffle, and more!



ffburn.org

(916) 739-8525

Facebook: firefightersburninstitute

Instagram: @firefightersburninstitute

