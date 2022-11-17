In a proactive effort to help families manage everyday stressors, First 5 California launched a new campaign, the “Dragon Song”.

As Sara Bachez, Deputy Director of External and Governmental Affairs, explains, the goal of the campaign is to demonstrate to parents and caregivers of children ages 0-5 a fun breathing technique in the form of a dragon roar that helps children self-soothe when experiencing stressful emotions that may show up as tantrums.

For more information, visit www.First5California.com

