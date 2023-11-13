First 5 California’s Stronger Starts campaign fosters awareness for parents and caregivers around toxic stress response and the long-term effects it can have on their children.

Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California’s Executive Director, discusses the impact that toxic stress has on children’s development and long-term mental and physical health. Adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress are signs of a public health crisis that is impacting children and families in California, who have gone through difficult, oftentimes, traumatic experiences.

For more information, visit www.First5California.com

