17th Annual First Tee Invitational

Lee Trevino, Honorary Chairman

This year’s invitational will be held at Catta Verdera Country Club on Tuesday, September 28th, First Tee — Greater Sacramento’s very special honorary chairman, Lee Trevino will join us for a Q&A chat at breakfast, give a special short game clinic before play and Trevino will be on a par three hole to greet your group, take photos and hit a shot. this will be a day to remember with Lee Trevino.

Additionally, First Tee — Greater Sacramento will host a dinner with a legend, Lee Trevino on Monday, September 27th at Del Paso Country Club.

Lee Trevino was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981. He won six major championships and 29 PGA Tour events. he is one of only four players to twice win The U.S. Open, The Open Championship and The PGA Championship.

First Tee — Greater Sacramento will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lee Trevino’s Great Year of Golf, 1971.

More information at https://www.firstteesacramento.org/first-tee-invitational/

September 27th & 28th

Del Paso Country Club & Catta Verdera Country Club

(916) 486-6220

firstteesacramento.org/first-tee-invitational