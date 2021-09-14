Five Star Bank has announced a big donation to The Salvation Army’s Wildfire Relief Fund. At a time when Northern California families have lost their homes and are struggling to make ends meet after devastating wildfires, including some of their own employees and customers, it was important for the community business bank to help. Five Star Bank partnered with The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division to send $20,000 to the Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire. 100% of their donation will aid in emergency disaster services, which include shelter, food, and much more. They’re hoping others will see the need and the wonderful service The Salvation Army provides and make a donation today.
