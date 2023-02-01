At Fizz, they’re just people, popping bottles and enjoying life! They believe in celebrating the everyday, from the smallest win or commiseration to the biggest event.

They welcome you to come to our bar, located in the heart of Downtown, in DOCO (Downtown Commons), next to the Kimpton Sawyer hotel and Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.

Whether you are a local wanting to get some great sparkling wine and a cheeseboard before or after an event or are from out of town wanting a truly unique experience, they have something to make you pop! With more than 150 different champagnes and sparkling wines by the bottle and another 20 by the glass, you won’t be bored. They have sourced our sparkling wines personally from all over the world and our champagne from the smallest to the largest producers!



www.fizzinsac.com

(916) 573-3909

