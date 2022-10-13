Fizz 4-Year Celebration

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar at DOCO (main plaza)

Friday, 10/14 thru Monday, 10/17

www.fizzinsac.com

DOCO’s Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar Celebrates Four Years this Friday through Monday, October 14-17 with “fizz-tastic” specials that include the following:

Friday, the 14th at 12pm

The first 4 in the door get a glass of champagne free!

Friday, the 14th at 4pm

$40 gift cards raffle (must be present to win)

Saturday, the 15th at 4pm

Toast to Fizz!

Giant bottle of champagne will be popped to celebrate 4 years of Fizz, $25 glass

Anyone there at 4pm will get a raffle ticket to win a year in the Aficionado champagne Club…thats a bottle of champagne a month!

Guest bartenders (Fri-Sun)

Featuring guest bartenders from local nonprofits, companies, business owners, community members, and restaurateurs all weekend long.

Sunday, the 16th at 4:00pm

40% off all by the glass bottles!

Monday, the 17th at 4pm

Raffle of 4 gift cards – 1 $25, 1 $50, 1 $75, 1 $100 announced at 4 pm. (Must be present to win)

Happy Hour from 3 pm – 6pm $5 duck fat fries $5 glass of fizz!