Churrasco has three centuries of tradition in the vast plains of the southernmost region of Brazil. Gauchos would prepare a feast for their family and friends by slow roasting various cuts of meat from each of their herd over an open flame pit. They offered to each family and friend, the best of the Gaucho’s herd, where they carved the meats at each table in a show of skill and gift giving.

Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse brings this authentic Churrascaria to our California locations in Roseville, Folsom and Bakersfield. Established in Roseville in 2014, we are proud to share with you the culture of great food and warm hospitality.





