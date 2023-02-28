Flantasy Flan is here to make your life a little more FLAN-tastic! Their mission is to bring you a wide variety of diverse and unique flavors that can be enjoyed in individual or large servings. They currently have over 20+ unique flavors, some of which include: Horchata, Lemon Blueberry, Mangonada, S’mores, and more! Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on our new flavors & upcoming events.



facebook.com/FlantasyFlan22

Instagram: @Flantasy_Flan_

