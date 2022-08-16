Tipsy Putt Brands is an adult drinkertainment concept comprised of three brands: Tipsy Putt and Flatstick Pub, mini golf bars and Trophy Club, a members only speakeasy.

With locations in Sacramento, South Lake Tahoe, and upcoming locations in Emeryville, Monterey, and

Sunnyvale. We offer a large rotating local beer, wine and cocktail selection, indoor mini golf, a multitude of other unique pub games and a vibe that makes you want to let loose.

Tipsy Putt is not only party central but also strives to be a positive contributor to the community by supx2;porting local independent brewers, local small businesses and local charities.

Trophy Club is a member’s only speakeasy with intermittent password access nights announced via sox2;cial media. Trophy Club is hidden within select Tipsy Putt locations. Trophy Club’s highbrow craft cocktail experience perfectly juxtaposes Tipsy Putt’s relaxed atmosphere.

For more information visit: TipsyPutt.com or @tipsyputt | TrophyClubBar.com or @Trophyclubbar

“Drink Local, Putt Tipsy”



630K St #120 Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 872-0772

tipsyputt.com

