Opened in 2016, Flatland Brewing Company is a 10bbl brewery located in Elk Grove. Owners Andrew & Michelle Mohsenzadegan operate the brewery with a small crew. A tasting room is located on site, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Open 7 days a week, we offer a variety of rotating taps, weekly events, bi-weekly new releases, and community fundraisers. Come visit to enjoy one of 12 rotating taps and food from the on-site food vendor, The Pizza Peel!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction