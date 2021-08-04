Flavors From Around the World

Tabouleh Recipe

Ingredients:

● ½ cup bulgur

● 1 cup diced cucumber (1small-to-medium)

● 1 cup diced tomato* (1large)

● 1 tsp fine sea salt, divided

● 3 medium bunches curly parsley

● ⅓ cup (⅔ ounce) chopped fresh mint

● ⅓ cup thinly sliced green onion

● ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

● 3-4 tbsp lemon juice, to taste

● 1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

Directions

1. Cook or soak the bulgur until tender according to package directions. Drain off any excess water and set aside to cool.

2. Meanwhile, combine the diced cucumber and tomato in a medium bowl with ½ teaspoon of the salt.

3. Finely chop the parsley and remaining stems. Process 1 bunch at a time, transferring the chopped parsley to a large serving bowl before proceeding with the next.

4. Add the cooled bulgur, chopped fresh mint and green onion to the bowl of parsley. Strain off and discard the cucumber and tomato juice that has accumulated in the bottom of the bowl (this ensures that your tabbouleh isn’t too watery). Add the strained cucumber and tomato to the bowl.

5. Whisk together the olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Pour it into the salad and stir to combine. Taste, and adjust if necessary—add another tablespoon of lemon juice for zing, or salt for more overall flavor.

6. If you have the time, let the salad rest for 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors mingle. Otherwise, you can serve it immediately or chill it for later. Tabbouleh will keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 4 days.

7. Serve with Julian’s Recipe Baguettes!

