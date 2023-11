Sacramento, get ready for a wine-tastic experience like no other! The 2023 Foothill Wine Festival is back, and it’s happening on November 11th at The Palladio, your favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. For more information and tickets please visit FOOTHILLWINEFEST.COM





In honor of National Merlot Day and for Fox 40 viewers, they are happy to offer a 10% discount if you use the code MERLOT when you check out.