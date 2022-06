Enter a drawing to win a complimentary foursome at the Fore Good golf tournament on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Teal Bend Golf Club!



Send an email to anyk@stanfordsettlement.org by 5 pm Monday, June 13, 2022.

Please join us at our annual golf tournament, Fore Good, on June 22, 2022 at Teal Bend Golf Club. Proceeds benefit programs and services of Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center whose mission is to help build healthy communities through individual, family, and neighborhood service