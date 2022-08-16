Sacramento, Calif., August 15, 2022 – Fortune School is having a Job Fair on
Wednesday, August 24, 5 -7 pm at the Rex and Margaret Fortune Education
Complex 10420 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757. Attendees have
opportunities for on-the-spot interviews. The goal is to hire instructional aides,
after-school program instructors, operational staff, and teachers to start the school
year strong.
“The education job market is rich with opportunities from teaching to entry-level
positions such as instructional aides, behavior technicians, and other operational
staff,” said Rick Rubino, Fortune School’s Human Resources Consultant. “With the
pandemic largely over, it’s time for people interested in the field of education to
come out and join the job market.”
We’re eager to welcome mission-driven people to join our team. Fortune School
was created to close the African American achievement gap by preparing
students for college.
Fortune School has continued to evolve its hourly wage and salary schedule for
operational staff and teachers, adding a $2500 retention bonus for all
employees. Operational jobs start at $20 an hour with paid time off, an employee
assistance program, and health insurance.
