Sacramento, Calif., August 15, 2022 – Fortune School is having a Job Fair on

Wednesday, August 24, 5 -7 pm at the Rex and Margaret Fortune Education

Complex 10420 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757. Attendees have

opportunities for on-the-spot interviews. The goal is to hire instructional aides,

after-school program instructors, operational staff, and teachers to start the school

year strong.

“The education job market is rich with opportunities from teaching to entry-level

positions such as instructional aides, behavior technicians, and other operational

staff,” said Rick Rubino, Fortune School’s Human Resources Consultant. “With the

pandemic largely over, it’s time for people interested in the field of education to

come out and join the job market.”

We’re eager to welcome mission-driven people to join our team. Fortune School

was created to close the African American achievement gap by preparing

students for college.

Fortune School has continued to evolve its hourly wage and salary schedule for

operational staff and teachers, adding a $2500 retention bonus for all

employees. Operational jobs start at $20 an hour with paid time off, an employee

assistance program, and health insurance.

