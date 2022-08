Franquette

965 Bridge Street (On the corner of Bridge and Riverfront)

hellofranquette.com

Cirque du Soleil is in West Sacramento’s Bridge District for the entire month of August – and right across the street is the new French-inspired wine bar and café, called Franquette.

Chef Elena Winks has created a special menu and is hoping to entice people to come and grab a bite or a have a glass of wine before the show!

For details visit: www.hellofranquette.com