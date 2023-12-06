Freport Bakery is a family-owned, full line scratch bakery serving the greater Sacramento area since 1987. Along with the well loved cakes, they bake a fresh selection of morning Danish, muffins, pies, cookies, and savory items daily. They look forward to helping you find the perfect treat to start your day.



2966 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 442-4256

https://freeportbakery.com/

