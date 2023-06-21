The Front Street Animal Shelter needs adopters to help get pets into homes before the 4th of July! After an influx of dogs and cats arrived last week, the shelter is asking community members to open their homes to pets in need. If you can’t adopt but still want to help, the Front Street Shelter is also in need of foster volunteers to temporarily hold onto animals while they await adoption. The shelter will provide all supplies and medical care if you can provide space in your home! In preparation for the 4th of July, Front Street is also offering free microchips and tag engraving starting this Sunday, June 25th through Monday, July 3rd from 9-11 am daily. Make sure you’re prepared for the holiday and keep your pet safe this 4th of July!

