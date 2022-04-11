Free dog adoptions! Our shelter is extremely full, so we are offering free adoptions to save lives. All dog adoption fees will be waived through Wednesday 4/13 to help these dogs find homes and happiness.



We have dogs in every shape, size and personality, and it’s hard for us to believe that these great pups haven’t all been scooped up yet.



We are open for walk in adoptions from 12-5pm and have a handful of appointments available throughout the day.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction