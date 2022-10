The Front Street Animal Shelter’s 10th annual Paws to Party is back on October 29th! This years event is sure to be a spooky good time. Paws to Party Howl-O-Ween edition is a costume party featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, silent auction, raffle prizes, and a costume contest for our human guests—PLUS, new this year, a costume contest featuring adoptable dogs from Front Street! Get tickets and more information at PawstoParty.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction