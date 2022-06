Drink beer and save lives! The Front Street Brewfest is back on Saturday, June 18th. This year’s event will feature unlimited tastings from 40+ breweries, SactoMoFo food trucks, live music, outdoor games, free auto museum entry to check out the classic cars and cool off, free lot parking, and private shelter access to view the animals you’re helping to save! Get tickets and more information at frontstreetbrewfest.com

