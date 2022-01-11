Front Street Shelter is in desperate need of help – we need temporary homes for dogs to get them out of an extremely full shelter. If you can help, you can pick up a dog from 12:30pm-3:30pm on Saturday, January 15th. Large dogs are most in need. We will ask you some questions about what you are looking for, and bring out an animal we think would be a good fit. Let us know you’re coming at https://frontstreetshelter.typeform.com/to/PnCz149N.



Fostering will also help us protect dogs from a bacteria called strep zoo that one of our dogs recently tested positive for. Emptying the shelter will allow them to prevent the bacteria and other illnesses from spreading. While all dogs tested have come back negative, out of an abundance of caution any dog leaving to foster will get an antibiotic shot that will kill the bacteria. According to the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine program, healthy dogs in a home environment have little to no risk of infection, so if you have dogs in your home, you can still foster.

