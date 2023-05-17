Frozen Paradise is a local, family operated mobile food service that will satisfy all your foodie cravings & sweet tooth. You can find them at local breweries & events! They are at the Boba Tea Train every 4th Saturday of the month and find them at Philippines Independence Day celebration by JSV Event at Tilted Mash Brewing in Elk Grove on June 11th! They also cater any event/party!



Inquiries Frozenparadise.sac@gmail.com

